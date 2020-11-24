Financial Contrast: ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get ScripsAmerica alerts:

ScripsAmerica has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.5% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cardinal Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ScripsAmerica and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health 0.63% 123.28% 4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ScripsAmerica and Cardinal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScripsAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardinal Health 0 4 6 0 2.60

Cardinal Health has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.93%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than ScripsAmerica.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ScripsAmerica and Cardinal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Health $152.92 billion 0.10 -$3.70 billion $5.45 9.59

ScripsAmerica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardinal Health.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats ScripsAmerica on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ScripsAmerica Company Profile

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. It also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; and offers pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers. In addition, this segment repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. It also provides incontinence, nutritional delivery, wound care, cardiovascular, and endovascular products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns and apparel, and fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supplies; and electrode products. In addition, this segment distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; and provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for ScripsAmerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScripsAmerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.