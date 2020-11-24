Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.25. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 45,045 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.10.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
