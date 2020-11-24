FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $295.23

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $295.23 and last traded at $295.14, with a volume of 58212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

Get FedEx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.