Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.84. Express shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 74,757 shares changing hands.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 143.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,396 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Express by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

