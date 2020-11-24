Express (NYSE:EXPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.94.

Shares of Express stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Express will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 143.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,483,396 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Express by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Express by 131.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Express by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

