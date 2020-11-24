Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $260.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RE. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.45.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE RE opened at $233.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,227,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,070,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,642,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,306,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.