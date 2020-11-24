EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.47. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

