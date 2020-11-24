Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $821,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 226.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NYSE CL opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

