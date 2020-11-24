Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 67,724 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

