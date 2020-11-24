Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 299 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Waste Management by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 82,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.