Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus cut Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.21.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.