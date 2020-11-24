Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $15.45 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.11.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
