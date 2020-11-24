Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $15.45 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Storage LLC develops and manufactures energy storage solutions. It offers DC battery system that is designed specifically to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Its products are used to provide the services, such as a gas turbine for peak power generation, and transmission and distribution assets for delivery capacity.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.