Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,300 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 1,243,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 244.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESVIF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.74.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

