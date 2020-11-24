EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.57

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.57 and last traded at $72.46, with a volume of 807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 49,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EnPro Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.