Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $500.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

