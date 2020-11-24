Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

