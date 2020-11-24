Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.54 million, a P/E ratio of 545.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

