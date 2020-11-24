Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

ENTA stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $876.54 million, a P/E ratio of 545.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

