Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Up 15.3% in October

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.94 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

