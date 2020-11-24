Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EAR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $36.55 on Friday. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

