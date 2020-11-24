DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.11. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

