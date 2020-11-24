DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.11. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.
About thyssenkrupp
