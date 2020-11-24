Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down to $78.23

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.23, but opened at $71.15. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $65.52, with a volume of 4,846 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 294,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 256,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Dycom Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 47,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

