Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DY. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $78.23 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 147.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

