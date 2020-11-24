Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 165,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

