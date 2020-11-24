Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,328,094. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.