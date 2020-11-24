Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of AME stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $120.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

