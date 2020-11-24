Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.31. 42,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

