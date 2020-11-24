Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in CSX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 20.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 730,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 122,910 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

CSX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,188. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

