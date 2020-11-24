Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,228. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.