Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 104,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,054 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $218,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 15,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,886. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.