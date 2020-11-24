Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.74. 116,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,292. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

