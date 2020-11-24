Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. 642,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,492,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

