Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 37.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The New York Times by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The New York Times by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,230. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

