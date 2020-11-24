Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,138. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.