Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 8,881 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

CSCO stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,817,729. The firm has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.