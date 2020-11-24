Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 132 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $737.94. 7,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $702.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

