Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 1,408 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after buying an additional 353,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,063,000 after buying an additional 249,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 214.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after buying an additional 72,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MSCI by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.78.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $399.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,480. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $437.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

