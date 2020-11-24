DMCI Holdings, Inc. PHP1(PREF)’s (DCHPF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of DMCI Holdings, Inc. PHP1(PREF) (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCHPF opened at $45.50 on Friday. DMCI Holdings, Inc. PHP has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for DMCI Holdings Inc. PHP1(PREF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMCI Holdings Inc. PHP1(PREF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.