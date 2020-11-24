Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,864.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Dillard’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dillard’s by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $1,749,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

