Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

NYSE DSX opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.