Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report sales of $90.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.56 million and the lowest is $78.15 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $186.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $596.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $605.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $537.07 million, with estimates ranging from $501.20 million to $590.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.24.

DSSI stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter worth about $5,331,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 700,658 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth about $2,399,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 256,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.