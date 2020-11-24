Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to announce $90.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.15 million and the highest is $99.56 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $186.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $596.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $605.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $537.07 million, with estimates ranging from $501.20 million to $590.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

DSSI stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 700,658 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 256,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.