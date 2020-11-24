Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Update

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.0 days.

DLGNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

