Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $9.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Macy’s stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Macy’s by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

