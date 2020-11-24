DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DBS Group stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBSDY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

