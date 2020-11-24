Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.81. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $48.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

