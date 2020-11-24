Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

