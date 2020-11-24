Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.84

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $12.35. Danaos shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 38,048 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $367.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 28.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

