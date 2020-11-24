Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.84

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $12.35. Danaos shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 38,048 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $367.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

