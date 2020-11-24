DA Davidson Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

NBHC opened at $32.48 on Friday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $994.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,889,000 after buying an additional 57,339 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 322,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 227,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

